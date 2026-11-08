DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 8, 2026?

1. Tamil Nadu's TB care initiative records at least 38% reduction in deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded at least a 38 per cent reduction in its tuberculosis (TB) death rate across quarterly diagnosis cohorts between July 2024 and December 2025 under a statewide initiative that identifies severely ill patients at diagnosis and prioritises them for hospitalisation, according to a study.

2. Dindigul youth killed in Israel construction site accident laid to rest in native village

Veeramani (31) of Moongilpatti near Natham in this district, who died in an accident at a construction site in Israel, was buried in his native village after his body was flown home, official sources said on Sunday.

3. Villages around Erode’s Vellode bird sanctuary celebrate cracker-free Deepavali for 21st year

More than 10 villages around the Vellode Birds Sanctuary, about 10 km from here, celebrated a “cracker-free Deepavali” on Sunday for the 21st consecutive year, sparing thousands of resident and migratory birds the smoke and noise.

4. Rain or shine, Tamil Nadu lights up for Deepavali

Heavy rain failed to dampen the festive mood in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as families across the state celebrated Deepavali with the customary rituals and joy.