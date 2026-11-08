DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 8, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (November 07, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Tamil Nadu's TB care initiative records at least 38% reduction in deaths
Tamil Nadu recorded at least a 38 per cent reduction in its tuberculosis (TB) death rate across quarterly diagnosis cohorts between July 2024 and December 2025 under a statewide initiative that identifies severely ill patients at diagnosis and prioritises them for hospitalisation, according to a study.
2. Dindigul youth killed in Israel construction site accident laid to rest in native village
Veeramani (31) of Moongilpatti near Natham in this district, who died in an accident at a construction site in Israel, was buried in his native village after his body was flown home, official sources said on Sunday.
3. Villages around Erode’s Vellode bird sanctuary celebrate cracker-free Deepavali for 21st year
More than 10 villages around the Vellode Birds Sanctuary, about 10 km from here, celebrated a “cracker-free Deepavali” on Sunday for the 21st consecutive year, sparing thousands of resident and migratory birds the smoke and noise.
4. Rain or shine, Tamil Nadu lights up for Deepavali
Heavy rain failed to dampen the festive mood in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as families across the state celebrated Deepavali with the customary rituals and joy.
5. Vijayan demands withdrawal of circular allowing colleges to increase seats without govt nod
LoP in the Keralam Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday alleged that the state government's move to allow autonomous aided and self-financing colleges to increase seats without prior approval would lead to the commercialisation of education.
6. Bangladesh law minister calls Hasina 'convicted criminal', says extradition request sent to India
Bangladesh's Law Minister Md Asaduzzaman on Sunday described ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina as a "convicted criminal" and said Dhaka has requested India to extradite her, according to local media reports.
7.Toll in OIL’s Assam facility fire rises to 4 as another injured dies
8. Rajput hits ton but Pakistan bowl India out for 208 in U19 Asia Cup
Middle-order batter Arjun Rajput hit a counter-attacking century before Pakistan's bowlers produced a clinical performance to dismiss India for a below-par 208 in a Group A match of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup here on Sunday.
9. No concrete proof yet from Indonesia for claim over rescued orangutans: Odisha minister
Neither Indonesia nor any other country has so far provided documentary evidence to establish ownership of five baby orangutans rescued from a forest in Odisha two months ago, state Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said on Sunday.