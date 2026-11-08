Vijayan demands withdrawal of circular allowing colleges to increase seats without govt nod

Demanding the immediate withdrawal of the government circular permitting the move, Vijayan said the decision had been taken under pressure from the managements of private colleges.

The CPI(M) veteran said a September 11 circular issued by the Higher Education Department had made prior government approval mandatory for introducing new courses and increasing seats in government, aided and autonomous colleges.

He contended that the government had now relaxed the norms, despite the existing provision ensuring strict scrutiny and regulation at the government level, by "succumbing to the misguided pressures of the managements".