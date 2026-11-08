Rain or shine, Tamil Nadu lights up for Deepavali

Showers triggered by a weather system lashed Chennai, its suburbs and the delta districts through the morning, but households went ahead with the day’s traditions.

The celebrations began well before sunrise, around 5 am, with “Ganga Snanam”, the ritual oil bath. Families bathed in sesame oil, a rite symbolising the washing away of negative traits and a fresh beginning.

Dressed in new clothes, they gathered before deity altars for morning pujas, seeking blessings for health, peace and prosperity. After the festive meal, many families followed the tradition of taking “Deepavali Lehiyam”, a herbal digestive paste handed down through generations.