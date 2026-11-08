Rain or shine, Tamil Nadu lights up for Deepavali

CHENNAI: Heavy rain failed to dampen the festive mood in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, as families across the state celebrated Deepavali with the customary rituals and joy.
Showers triggered by a weather system lashed Chennai, its suburbs and the delta districts through the morning, but households went ahead with the day’s traditions.
The celebrations began well before sunrise, around 5 am, with “Ganga Snanam”, the ritual oil bath. Families bathed in sesame oil, a rite symbolising the washing away of negative traits and a fresh beginning.
Dressed in new clothes, they gathered before deity altars for morning pujas, seeking blessings for health, peace and prosperity. After the festive meal, many families followed the tradition of taking “Deepavali Lehiyam”, a herbal digestive paste handed down through generations.
The rain briefly delayed outdoor festivities, and people burst firecrackers during the intermittent dry spells.
The Tamil Nadu government had permitted firecrackers to be burst only between 6 am and 7 am and between 7 pm and 8 pm. The two one-hour slots were meant to curb air and noise pollution and encourage safe community celebrations.
In his Deepavali message on Saturday, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said the festival of lights symbolised the triumph of good over evil. He called upon citizens to contribute to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Tamil Nadu’ (Developed India and Developed Tamil Nadu).
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay wished the people a joyous festival and appealed to them to celebrate safely and share happiness with all.