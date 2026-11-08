Villages around Erode’s Vellode bird sanctuary celebrate cracker-free Deepavali for 21st year

Children in the villages voluntarily gave up crackers and burst only sparklers, while families, villagers said, celebrated the festival in new clothes.

The 240-acre sanctuary was established in 1996 by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India, and is one of 16 bird sanctuaries in the official “List of Protected Areas of Tamil Nadu”.

Unlike other bird sanctuaries in the state, the sanctuary is centred around the Periyakulam Lake tank and has no adjoining woodland.