Dindigul youth killed in Israel construction site accident laid to rest in native village

DINDIGUL (TAMIL NADU): Veeramani (31) of Moongilpatti near Natham in this district, who died in an accident at a construction site in Israel, was buried in his native village after his body was flown home, official sources said on Sunday.
Veeramani, son of Subbaiah, had gone to Israel two years ago to work in construction. He last visited his village on leave six months ago before returning to work.
On October 28, he was carrying out repair work at the site after halting an elevator when it suddenly descended. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot.
His wife and fellow villagers then petitioned the government to bring his body home. The body reached Chennai Airport by flight on Saturday morning and was taken to Moongilpatti in a government vehicle by evening.
He is survived by his wife, Bhuvaneshwari (24) and four-year-old daughter Tejashree.
The young man’s death has cast a pall over Moongilpatti, where villagers gathered in large numbers to bid him farewell.