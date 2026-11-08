No concrete proof yet from Indonesia for claim over rescued orangutans: Odisha minister

Speaking to reporters, Khuntia said all five orangutans were doing well, and expressed the state's desire to retain them at Nandankanan Zoological Park.

"All five baby orangutans are doing well and growing. No one should disturb them. We want them to stay in Odisha, and visitors will get an opportunity to see them at Nandankanan Zoo," he said.

The minister said some countries might stake a claim to the animals under international wildlife trade regulations, but they would have to furnish concrete evidence to establish that the rescued animals originated from their territory.

"The Indonesian government has raised its claim as a routine matter. We will seek evidence to establish that the orangutans originated from their country. If they provide the proof, the animals may be handed over to them," Khuntia said.