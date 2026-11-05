DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 5, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (November 05, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Ahead of Deepavali, Tamil Nadu government launches Vetri special vegetable pack
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday launched the 'Vetri Special Vegetable Pack' scheme, offering a curated combo of 10 essential kitchen vegetables for a highly subsidised price of Rs 100 ahead of Deepavali.
2.Cyclone Murasu: Four bodies of missing Tamil Nadu fishermen recovered in Andhra
Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized in the sea off the Andhra Pradesh coast amid Cyclone Murasu recently have been recovered, a senior official said on Thursday.
3.CM Vijay inspects official bungalow, to rename it Vettri Illam
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday revisited his official government bungalow, Pamani Illam, at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai, which is undergoing renovation to accommodate his camp office.
4. 24-hour arrest deadline begins from detention, not formal arrest: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the 24-hour constitutional deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment he is detained, and not from the time the police formally makes the arrest.
5.Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday he won't play for Portugal anymore, ending a career that spanned six World Cups and included a European title and the men's all-time international scoring record.
6.Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad agree to four-player trade
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday completed a four-player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 auction as Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards joined the five-time champions while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis moved to SRH.
7.SC raises concern over 'hasty' transfer of captive elephants, including one to Chennai
The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed concern over the allegedly hurried inter-state transfer of captive elephants, including one that was transported nearly 3,000 km to Chennai within just nine days.
8.Delhi Police Crime Branch questions CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with an investigation, police sources said.
9.TN govt tightens norms for wetland conversion; nine documents, three NOCs made mandatory
The Tamil Nadu government has tightened the requirements for converting agricultural wetlands to non-agricultural use in non-planning areas, mandating nine categories of supporting documents and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from three departments before applications can be processed.
10.Ramayana movie review: Yash brings fire, Ranbir brings grace to Ramayana
Adapting the Ramayana for the big screen is no ordinary undertaking. It is an epic that has travelled across generations, languages and cultures, with countless interpretations shaping how audiences understand its characters and their journeys.