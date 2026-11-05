DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 5, 2026?

1.Ahead of Deepavali, Tamil Nadu government launches Vetri special vegetable pack

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday launched the 'Vetri Special Vegetable Pack' scheme, offering a curated combo of 10 essential kitchen vegetables for a highly subsidised price of Rs 100 ahead of Deepavali.

2.Cyclone Murasu: Four bodies of missing Tamil Nadu fishermen recovered in Andhra

Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized in the sea off the Andhra Pradesh coast amid Cyclone Murasu recently have been recovered, a senior official said on Thursday.

3.CM Vijay inspects official bungalow, to rename it Vettri Illam

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday revisited his official government bungalow, Pamani Illam, at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai, which is undergoing renovation to accommodate his camp office.

4. 24-hour arrest deadline begins from detention, not formal arrest: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the 24-hour constitutional deadline for producing an arrested person before a magistrate begins from the moment he is detained, and not from the time the police formally makes the arrest.

5.Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo announced on Thursday he won't play for Portugal anymore, ending a career that spanned six World Cups and included a European title and the men's all-time international scoring record.