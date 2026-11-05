CM Vijay inspects official bungalow, to rename it Vettri Illam

After completion of the renovation work, the bungalow will be renamed Vettri Illam. The renovation includes the installation of modern security features and other facilities required for the Chief Minister's official functions.

Vijay inspected the bungalow to review the progress of the renovation work.

The decision to shift his camp office from Foreshore Estate to Raja Annamalaipuram was reportedly taken in view of the inconvenience caused to residents in the Foreshore Estate area whenever the Chief Minister stays at his residence there.

The parking of security vehicles and the movement of the Chief Minister's security convoy have reportedly caused difficulties for residents in the neighbourhood.

To address these concerns, the Chief Minister has decided to shift his camp office from Foreshore Estate to the renovated bungalow at Raja Annamalaipuram.