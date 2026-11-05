Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad agree to four-player trade

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday completed a four-player trade ahead of the IPL 2027 auction as Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards joined the five-time champions while Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis moved to SRH.
Livingstone, the England all-rounder, joins CSK at a reduced fee of Rs 6 crore, having originally been acquired by SRH for Rs 13 crore. The announcement was made by the IPL.
Australian seam-bowling all-rounder Edwards also joins CSK at his existing fee of Rs 3 crore. Edwards was signed by SRH before making his international debut for Australia but could not feature in IPL 2026 after being ruled out with a foot injury.
In return, SRH acquired left-arm fast bowler Khaleel at his existing fee of Rs 4.8 crore.
Khaleel, who previously represented SRH from 2018 to 2021, returns to the franchise after an impressive IPL 2025 campaign, in which he claimed 15 wickets in 14 matches for CSK.
He featured in five matches for CSK in IPL 2026 before being ruled out of the season with a right quadriceps injury.
Australian fast bowler Ellis also joins SRH at his existing fee of Rs 2 crore. Known for his variations and effectiveness in the death overs, Ellis brings valuable T20 experience and adds to SRH’s pace-bowling resources.
More trade announcements are on the horizon with the player retention deadline extended to November 17. The mini auction will be held in Goa on December 16.
Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to leave Mumbai Indians and could be traded to Punjab Kings in exchange of Arshdeep Singh ahead of the retention deadline.