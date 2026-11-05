TN govt tightens norms for wetland conversion; nine documents, three NOCs made mandatory

The Housing and Urban Development Department has amended the Tamil Nadu Change of Land Use (From Agriculture to Non-agriculture Purposes in Non-planning Areas) Rules, 2017, through Government Order dated November 4.

Under the revised rules, applicants seeking to develop wetlands for non-agricultural purposes must submit their applications through the online Single Window Portal, accompanied by nine categories of documents.

These include self-attested copies of the sale deed, lease deed or power of attorney, patta, Chitta and Adangal records for the preceding three Fasli years, including the current year.

Applicants must also furnish a site drainage plan, a site plan drawn to an appropriate scale of 1:400, 1:800 or 1:1,600, and a proposed layout, subdivision plan or building plan, wherever applicable.