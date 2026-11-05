TN govt tightens norms for wetland conversion; nine documents, three NOCs made mandatory

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has tightened the requirements for converting agricultural wetlands to non-agricultural use in non-planning areas, mandating nine categories of supporting documents and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from three departments before applications can be processed.
The Housing and Urban Development Department has amended the Tamil Nadu Change of Land Use (From Agriculture to Non-agriculture Purposes in Non-planning Areas) Rules, 2017, through Government Order dated November 4.
Under the revised rules, applicants seeking to develop wetlands for non-agricultural purposes must submit their applications through the online Single Window Portal, accompanied by nine categories of documents.
These include self-attested copies of the sale deed, lease deed or power of attorney, patta, Chitta and Adangal records for the preceding three Fasli years, including the current year.
Applicants must also furnish a site drainage plan, a site plan drawn to an appropriate scale of 1:400, 1:800 or 1:1,600, and a proposed layout, subdivision plan or building plan, wherever applicable.
A topographical plan showing all existing developments within a 500-metre radius of the proposed site, as depicted in the village map and drawn to a scale of not less than 1:2,000, is also mandatory.
Additionally, applicants must submit an online affidavit declaring that no poramboke land, government land or property belonging to third parties has been included in the proposed development.
The amended Rule 4 stipulates that the Director must obtain NOCs from the jurisdictional Revenue Divisional Officer, the Joint Director of Agriculture concerned and the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department before processing applications relating to wetlands.