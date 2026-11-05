SC raises concern over 'hasty' transfer of captive elephants, including one to Chennai

Arora said it was not possible to complete all the verifications and procedural requirements prescribed under the rules within such a short period.

She also submitted that the high court had merely directed the authorities to decide the pending application and had not ordered the elephant's transportation within any specified time frame.

Seeking interim protection, the counsel contended that the haste with which the clearances were granted raised serious questions about compliance with the statutory scheme.

The bench, however, observed that all the elephants in question had already been transferred and indicated that their return could not be ordered at this stage.

"If it was a hasty exercise and it was brought to our notice, we would have interdicted it," the CJI said, referring to earlier interventions by the top court concerning captive elephants.