Ramayana movie review: Yash brings fire, Ranbir brings grace to Ramayana
Ramayana movie review: (4 / 5)
CHENNAI: Adapting the Ramayana for the big screen is no ordinary undertaking. It is an epic that has travelled across generations, languages and cultures, with countless interpretations shaping how audiences understand its characters and their journeys.
From Valmiki's Ramayana to Kamban's Ramavataram, the story has found different expressions over the centuries. With Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, director Nitesh Tiwari takes on the formidable task of bringing this familiar yet enduring narrative to the big screen. The result is an ambitious visual spectacle that holds our attention through its storytelling, performances and technical finesse.
The narrative begins with Jatayu recounting the larger story, taking us back to the conflict between the Devas and Asuras. Lord Vishnu's role in maintaining cosmic order and the circumstances that eventually lead to his incarnation as Rama form an important part of the narrative foundation.
Rather than immediately placing Rama at the centre, the film spends considerable time exploring Ravana's origins, his family and his devotion to Lord Shiva. His penance, the intensity of his prayers and the subsequent Tandava are among the film's most striking sequences. These portions establish the character's complexity and ambition, giving the audience a glimpse into the man behind the formidable king. The narrative does not restrict itself to a straightforward retelling of familiar episodes; instead, it attempts to explore the motivations and personalities that shape the epic's central characters.
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi Director: Nitesh Tiwari Synopsis: The epic tale of Lord Rama, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between good and evil unfolds in Nitesh's ambitious cinematic adaptation of the Ramayana
Yash is undoubtedly the film's biggest strength. His casting as Ravana feels almost tailor-made, and he brings extraordinary command to the character. Whether it is the intensity of his penance, his devotion to Lord Shiva or the ferocity with which he commands the screen, Yash makes every appearance count.
There is a certain swagger and authority in his performance that makes Ravana both intimidating and fascinating to watch. The Ravana Tandava sequence, in particular, stands out as one of the film's finest visual moments. His introduction and the subsequent revelation of his ten heads are equally effective. An especially interesting interpretation is the appearance of different versions of Ravana as he wrestles with decisions, each representing a different perspective within him. It is an inventive cinematic representation of the ten-headed king and one of the film's most memorable ideas.
Ranbir Kapoor brings an entirely different energy to the role of Rama. His portrayal is marked by composure, restraint and a sense of divinity. He captures Rama's humility, respect for elders and devotion to dharma with sincerity. Unlike Yash's explosive screen presence, Ranbir's performance relies on quieter expressions and a measured approach to the character. He appears deeply committed to the role, and his portrayal has several moments of grace. His quiet expressions often speak louder than elaborate dialogue, lending his performance a certain sincerity that makes the character convincing.
The Sita Swayamvaram is among the film's most aesthetically pleasing sequences. Sai Pallavi's introduction and her first meeting with Rama are framed with striking visuals, making the sequence a visual treat. However, her portrayal of Sita is one aspect that could have been more convincing. While Sai Pallavi brings her own sensitivity to the role, the character's overall presentation does not always convey the regal presence one would associate with Sita.
Her facial styling, make-up and voice could have carried a stronger sense of royalty and gravitas. Her dialogues feel somewhat generic. The attempt to blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary or Victorian-inspired blouse designs also feels inconsistent. When so much attention has been devoted to recreating the world of the epic, the visual treatment of a character as significant as Sita deserved greater cohesion.
One of the more interesting moments involving Sita comes when Ravana approaches her disguised as a sage. Instead of accepting his appearance at face value, Sita questions him, displaying an awareness of her surroundings and the dangers associated with the forest. The exchange gives her a sense of alertness and intelligence rather than presenting her as someone entirely unaware of what is unfolding around her. It is a small but thoughtful addition to her characterisation.
Ravi Dubey, as Lakshman, is another pleasant presence. His natural repartee brings moments of humour without making the character feel out of place. More importantly, he portrays Lakshman's devotion and loyalty towards Rama with conviction. His performance adds warmth to the narrative and makes him a significant part of the film's emotional fabric.
The casting of the supporting characters deserves appreciation, too. Shobana, as Kaikesi, Ravana's mother, brings weight to the character, while Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra is a fitting choice. He bears a striking resemblance to the familiar visual imagination of the celestial king. Another notable moment is Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Parasurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu, followed by his appearance as Rama, the seventh avatar. The confrontation between the two avatars is an interesting sequence and one of the film's notable moments.
Visually, Ramayana is an experience best appreciated on the big screen. The elaborate framing, production design and computer-generated imagery lend the film its grand scale. Jatayu is particularly impressive, with the CGI bringing the majestic bird to life convincingly. The Jatayu Vadham sequence, depicting his battle and eventual fall, is among the film's finest technical achievements, with the detailing making the moment feel remarkably real. Jatayu Moksham, on the other hand, is emotionally moving. The brief glimpse of Sunny Deol as Hanuman also received an enthusiastic response from the audience.
The film's technical ambition extends to its multilingual presentation. The Prime Focus Brahma AI platform, particularly its VAANI technology, has been used to adapt lip movements for different language versions. Importantly, director Nitesh Tiwari clarified that AI was used for lip-syncing and not voice generation, with the dubbed voices recorded by human artists. The effort is noticeable, as the lip movements align convincingly with the dialogue, helping audiences connect with the film across languages.
The musical collaboration between Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman is another significant highlight. Although the songs are underwhelming, the background score complements the film's scale without constantly competing with the visuals. Particularly memorable is the music accompanying Mareecha's transformation into the golden deer. The score heightens the intrigue and atmosphere of the sequence, demonstrating how effectively music can shape the emotional experience of a scene.
Despite its strengths, the film is not without shortcomings. Certain costume choices and character presentations could have been more firmly rooted in the visual language of the period and the epic. However, these moments do not entirely detract from the larger cinematic experience.
Ultimately, getting audiences to sit through a story they have heard, watched and experienced in several forms is the biggest challenge of adapting the Ramayana. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend largely succeeds in keeping us invested. Its strongest moments emerge from the performances of Yash and Ranbir Kapoor, its ambitious visual world and the care taken with several key sequences. It is a demanding undertaking, and the makers deserve appreciation for attempting it on such a grand scale.