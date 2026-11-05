Ramayana movie review: Yash brings fire, Ranbir brings grace to Ramayana

Ravi Dubey, as Lakshman, is another pleasant presence. His natural repartee brings moments of humour without making the character feel out of place. More importantly, he portrays Lakshman's devotion and loyalty towards Rama with conviction. His performance adds warmth to the narrative and makes him a significant part of the film's emotional fabric.

The casting of the supporting characters deserves appreciation, too. Shobana, as Kaikesi, Ravana's mother, brings weight to the character, while Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra is a fitting choice. He bears a striking resemblance to the familiar visual imagination of the celestial king. Another notable moment is Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Parasurama, the sixth avatar of Vishnu, followed by his appearance as Rama, the seventh avatar. The confrontation between the two avatars is an interesting sequence and one of the film's notable moments.

Visually, Ramayana is an experience best appreciated on the big screen. The elaborate framing, production design and computer-generated imagery lend the film its grand scale. Jatayu is particularly impressive, with the CGI bringing the majestic bird to life convincingly. The Jatayu Vadham sequence, depicting his battle and eventual fall, is among the film's finest technical achievements, with the detailing making the moment feel remarkably real. Jatayu Moksham, on the other hand, is emotionally moving. The brief glimpse of Sunny Deol as Hanuman also received an enthusiastic response from the audience.

The film's technical ambition extends to its multilingual presentation. The Prime Focus Brahma AI platform, particularly its VAANI technology, has been used to adapt lip movements for different language versions. Importantly, director Nitesh Tiwari clarified that AI was used for lip-syncing and not voice generation, with the dubbed voices recorded by human artists. The effort is noticeable, as the lip movements align convincingly with the dialogue, helping audiences connect with the film across languages.

The musical collaboration between Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman is another significant highlight. Although the songs are underwhelming, the background score complements the film's scale without constantly competing with the visuals. Particularly memorable is the music accompanying Mareecha's transformation into the golden deer. The score heightens the intrigue and atmosphere of the sequence, demonstrating how effectively music can shape the emotional experience of a scene.

Despite its strengths, the film is not without shortcomings. Certain costume choices and character presentations could have been more firmly rooted in the visual language of the period and the epic. However, these moments do not entirely detract from the larger cinematic experience.

Ultimately, getting audiences to sit through a story they have heard, watched and experienced in several forms is the biggest challenge of adapting the Ramayana. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend largely succeeds in keeping us invested. Its strongest moments emerge from the performances of Yash and Ranbir Kapoor, its ambitious visual world and the care taken with several key sequences. It is a demanding undertaking, and the makers deserve appreciation for attempting it on such a grand scale.