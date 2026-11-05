Ahead of Deepavali, Tamil Nadu government launches Vetri special vegetable pack

The scheme, which will be in force for three days, was inaugurated by Minister for Cooperation V Gandhiraj at the Poonga Nagar Cooperative Wholesale Store in Chennai, where he distributed the first sets of vegetable packs to the public.

Through the scheme named after the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, the special vegetable pack will be made available across 218 selected cooperative outlets and four mobile units in Chennai.

"The special sale will run for three days from November 5 to 7, across 218 selected cooperative retail outlets throughout Tamil Nadu. To ensure wider reach in the state capital, the government has also deployed four mobile vegetable vending vehicles to distribute the packs across various neighbourhoods in Chennai," the Minister later told reporters.

Each eco-friendly pack weighs between 2.55 kg and 2.60 kg, and contains fresh, sorted, and hygienically packed essentials to insulate the public from open-market price fluctuations during the festival.

The Rs 100 combo contains: onions: 500g, tomatoes: 500g, brinjal: 250g, potatoes: 250g, carrots: 200g, beans: 200g, green chillies: 100g, lemons: 100g, ginger: 50g and coconut: 1 piece (weighing 400g to 450g).