Cyclone Murasu: Four bodies of missing Tamil Nadu fishermen recovered in Andhra

The Collector said he has spoken to Tamil Nadu officials, who were travelling to Andhra Pradesh. Arrangements were also being made to bring the capsized boat to the coast.

Search operations will continue to trace the remaining five fishermen, Babu said, adding that the four bodies would be handed over to TN officials after completion of the necessary formalities.

Tamil Nadu officials had confirmed on November 2 that all the fishermen and their boats were safe at the respective ports, the Collector said.

However, on November 3, nine fishermen aboard the boat anchored at Nizampatnam started moving towards Ramayapatnam to join their colleagues without informing either the Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu authorities, he said.

The boat was caught in the severe cyclone amid strong winds while it was proceeding towards Ramayapatnam and subsequently capsized, Babu added.

The Coast Guard was alerted and requested to launch rescue operations after the incident, he said, adding that the nine fishermen have been identified and their names and photographs have been shared by the Tamil Nadu government.

Sever cyclonic storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast on early on Tuesday between Nellore and Narasapur, close to Ongole, causing extensive damage.