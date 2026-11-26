1. TN CM announces 15 days paternity leave for male govt employees to ensure newborn care

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced 15 days paternity leave for male government employees, and this is the first time the state has granted men such a privilege.

2. Udhayanidhi seeks Governor's intervention over law and order, demands CBI probe into Kallakurichi MLA case

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to intervene in what he described as the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and sought action against ruling-party functionaries facing criminal allegations.

3. DVAC arrests Kavi Prasad in Rs 1,020-crore tender manipulation case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested Kavi Prasad, a close associate of former Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru, on Thursday (November 26) in connection with an alleged Rs 1,020-crore tender manipulation case.

4.Karnataka has no right to seek stay on Cauvery-Gundar link, says Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday strongly criticised the Karnataka government's fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Cauvery-Gundar river-linking project, accusing it of attempting to divert attention from the Mekedatu dam dispute.

5. Centre asks Netflix to ensure no webseries from Pakistan is released in India

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has received several complaints on the possible India release of Netflix’s first Pakistani show “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” and has asked it to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed here, official sources said on Thursday.