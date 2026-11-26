DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (November 26, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TN CM announces 15 days paternity leave for male govt employees to ensure newborn care
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday announced 15 days paternity leave for male government employees, and this is the first time the state has granted men such a privilege.
2. Udhayanidhi seeks Governor's intervention over law and order, demands CBI probe into Kallakurichi MLA case
Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to intervene in what he described as the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and sought action against ruling-party functionaries facing criminal allegations.
3. DVAC arrests Kavi Prasad in Rs 1,020-crore tender manipulation case
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested Kavi Prasad, a close associate of former Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru, on Thursday (November 26) in connection with an alleged Rs 1,020-crore tender manipulation case.
4.Karnataka has no right to seek stay on Cauvery-Gundar link, says Anbumani
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday strongly criticised the Karnataka government's fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Cauvery-Gundar river-linking project, accusing it of attempting to divert attention from the Mekedatu dam dispute.
5. Centre asks Netflix to ensure no webseries from Pakistan is released in India
The Information and Broadcasting ministry has received several complaints on the possible India release of Netflix’s first Pakistani show “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo” and has asked it to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not streamed here, official sources said on Thursday.
6. Lucknow: Congress says Constitution Day march on, will court arrest if have to
7.Govt ‘jealous’ that 27-year-old invited to Oxford: Dipke on Das being stopped from flying to UK
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday alleged that CJP co-convenor Saurav Das was prevented from travelling to the London School of Economics and Oxford University because the government was “jealous” that the 27-year-old had been invited to the prestigious institutions.
8. LOC issued against CJP's Saurav Das, Centre tells Delhi HC
The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that a Look Out Circular has been issued against CJP co-convener Saurav Das, who was stopped at the airport from travelling to the United Kingdom.
9. Tata Trusts moves HC against reappointment of N Chandrasakeran as executive chairman of Tata Sons
The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT) on Thursday filed suits in the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.
10. Hindustan Zinc, IIT-M develop zinc-air battery for electric 3-wheelers
Hindustan Zinc and IIT Madras have developed an electric three-wheeler prototype equipped with a zinc-air battery designed to supplement its lithium-ion pack and potentially extend driving range.
11. Ultraviolette breaks ground on BIGGA Factory at Hosur; targets annual capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles
Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette on Thursday broke ground on its BIGGA (Big Global Ambition) Factory at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Hosur, during the Tamil Nadu Government's 'Vettri Tamil Nadu- Investment and Conversion Conclave 2026'.
12. North Korea's Kim vows to build more nuclear weapons after ignoring Trump's overture
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited facilities that produce nuclear ingredients and called for building more nuclear weapons, days after ignoring US President Donald Trump's offer to meet during his recent visit to Asia.