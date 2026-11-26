He urged the Tamil Nadu government to swiftly execute the scheme.

Calling on the Tamil Nadu government to counter Karnataka's legal moves by releasing Rs 6,941 crore in a single tranche for the first phase of the Cauvery–Gundar link project, the PMK leader, in a statement, asserted that TN holds full legal rights to utilise surplus Cauvery water while Karnataka has no locus standi to oppose the initiative.

"The Karnataka government has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court seeking an order to stay the Cauvery-Gundar linking project", he said.

"At a time when the Tamil Nadu government holds every legal right to implement the Cauvery-Gundar linking project, Karnataka's move to file this petition with the intent to divert attention from the Mekedatu dam issue is strongly condemnable," he said.

When the foundation stone for the Cauvery-Gundar linking project was laid in 2021, the Karnataka government filed a primary suit right then seeking a stay on it. Anbumani said the neighbouring state sought the stay citing that the Tamil Nadu government had that year requested the Centre to declare the initiative as a national project.

"However, after the Union government stated that national project status had not been granted to the Cauvery-Gundar linking project, the Supreme Court dismissed Karnataka's plea seeking an interim stay on project works", the MP said, adding, "with no progress since then on this issue, the filing of another petition by the Karnataka government reflects its mindset inimical to Tamil Nadu's interests".