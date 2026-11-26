Prasad, who was earlier questioned by the agency, is accused of acting as an intermediary in the alleged manipulation of government contracts and collection of illegal gratification.

The arrest comes after the DVAC registered a case against Nehru and 12 others on September 4, alleging irregularities in contracts awarded under the Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply (MAWS) Department between 2021 and 2025.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly conspired to identify preferred contractors before tenders were opened and collect commissions ranging from 7.5% to 10% of contract values. The amounts were allegedly described as “party fund” in communications.