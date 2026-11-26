CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) arrested Kavi Prasad, a close associate of former Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru, on Thursday (November 26) in connection with an alleged Rs 1,020-crore tender manipulation case.
Prasad, who was earlier questioned by the agency, is accused of acting as an intermediary in the alleged manipulation of government contracts and collection of illegal gratification.
The arrest comes after the DVAC registered a case against Nehru and 12 others on September 4, alleging irregularities in contracts awarded under the Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply (MAWS) Department between 2021 and 2025.
According to the FIR, the accused allegedly conspired to identify preferred contractors before tenders were opened and collect commissions ranging from 7.5% to 10% of contract values. The amounts were allegedly described as “party fund” in communications.
The case is based substantially on material gathered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which submitted a 258-page report to the DVAC on December 3, 2025. The material allegedly included WhatsApp chats, photographs and calculation sheets recovered from mobile phones.
The DVAC alleged that Prasad had access to advance information on government works through contacts with officials and used it to identify contractors before the tender process was completed.
The FIR cites several instances in Chennai, Tirupur and Coimbatore districts where contractors were allegedly selected in advance and amounts were recorded as illegal gratification.
In one instance, three stormwater drain contracts in Chennai, worth a combined Rs 5.25 crore, were allegedly identified before bids were opened. A calculation sheet reportedly recorded Rs 55.15 lakh as “party fund”.
The agency also cited alleged collections linked to municipal works in Udumalpet, Pollachi and several other towns.
The FIR names Nehru, his brothers KN Manivannan and N Ravichandran, Prasad, representatives of the TVH Group, former officials, two former MLAs and contractors.
The DVAC has invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and cheating under the IPC and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, besides sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.