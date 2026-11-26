The SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore, while the RDTT has sought Rs 15 crore in damages, with 18 per cent annual interest.

As per the suits, the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution to reappoint Chandrasekaran was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company’s Articles of Association (AoA).

A single bench of the high court is likely to take up the suits for hearing on Friday.

The immediate relief sought is to prevent the chairman of Tata Sons from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 board meeting in the event of a split in opinion among nominee directors.

The dispute follows N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons executive chairman for five more years at the September 17 board meeting.