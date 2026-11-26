MUMBAI: The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the R.D. Tata Trust (RDTT) on Thursday filed suits in the Bombay High Court against Tata Sons and six of its directors, challenging the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a third five-year term.
The SDTT has sought Rs 50 crore, while the RDTT has sought Rs 15 crore in damages, with 18 per cent annual interest.
As per the suits, the September 17 Tata Sons board resolution to reappoint Chandrasekaran was invalid because it did not receive the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of the company’s Articles of Association (AoA).
A single bench of the high court is likely to take up the suits for hearing on Friday.
The immediate relief sought is to prevent the chairman of Tata Sons from exercising his casting vote during the November 30 board meeting in the event of a split in opinion among nominee directors.
The dispute follows N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as Tata Sons executive chairman for five more years at the September 17 board meeting.
The two trusts voted on Wednesday night to pass the resolutions to move HC as there was a lack of any satisfactory replies to the communications sent by them since September 17.
Tata Trusts, chaired by Noel Tata, holds around 66 per cent of Tata Sons and has challenged its September 17 board resolution.
In a statement on September 20, the Trusts had said the resolution was not validly passed and had no legal effect.
At the centre of the dispute are Tata Sons’ AoA and special rights given to Trusts-nominated directors. It has two nominee directors on its board -- Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. On September 17, Noel Tata had voted against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, while Venu Srinivasan supported it.
As per Trusts, both nominated directors were required to support the decision.
In its statement issued in September, the Trusts said the AoA of Tata Sons provide that no decision can be taken unless it has the affirmative support of at least a majority of the Directors nominated by the Tata Trusts. This is a separate condition under the AoA, it said, pointing out that the AoA does not leave any decision of the board to a mere head count of directors.