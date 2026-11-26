The prototype, unveiled recently, uses an approximately 1 kWh zinc-air battery that supplies nearly 10 per cent of the vehicle's total energy requirements, Hindustan Zinc said on Thursday.

The lithium-ion battery provides power for acceleration and other high-demand operations, and the zinc-air battery supplies a steady flow of energy during operation.

The development is part of a research collaboration between Hindustan Zinc and IIT Madras that began in 2024. The project has now progressed from laboratory research to testing the technology in a vehicle prototype, the company said in a release.

Zinc-air batteries generate electricity using zinc and oxygen from the surrounding air. The technology uses a non-flammable, water-based electrolyte and could offer advantages in safety and cost over some existing battery technologies.

The company said India's abundant zinc resources could help develop domestic alternatives for energy storage and reduce dependence on imported battery materials.

Hindustan Zinc CEO Amarendu Prakash said the company was exploring new applications for zinc beyond its traditional industrial uses.

"With zinc being abundantly available in India, there is an opportunity to explore indigenous energy storage solutions that can contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat," he added.