“I think there is some insecurity somewhere… I think there is someone in our country who feels that only he should go on a world tour. Perhaps they felt a little jealous that a 27-year-old was being invited to Oxford University,” Dipke said.

The CJP founder alleged that some people were jealous because they were not being invited anywhere. They were perhaps wondering how Das was receiving so much international recognition, he said.

Dipke said the Jantar Mantar movement, which catapulted CJP into the mainstream, succeeded by following the path shown by Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi.

“But there are some big narcissists in our country who think that not just the country, but the entire world should revolve around them, and that only they should go on world tours,” he said.

Asked about his allegations that CJP leaders were being pressured, Dipke said the government’s approach was to find ways to “crush the voices against it”.

Dipke said the government could take such action but should not forget that, while it held power, the Constitution given to the country by Babasaheb Ambedkar was on their side.

“The Constitution is on our side. Power may be yours, but the Constitution is ours. The Constitution belongs to 140 crore people. Whenever a tyrant in power tries to snatch away people’s rights, it is this very Constitution of Dr Babasaheb that will protect them, just as it has protected us,” he said.

Dipke alleged that Ashutosh Ranka had been kept in Tihar Jail for eight days for waving the Tricolour. He himself was detained for a day, Dipke said.

“But today, Babasaheb’s Constitution has saved us. It is therefore very important for us to protect the Constitution to safeguard every citizen’s rights and freedom. If the Constitution does not remain, India will not remain,” he said.

Dipke also said CJP leaders would visit drought-affected farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada from November 27.