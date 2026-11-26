The BIGGA Factory has been designed as a future-ready manufacturing unit and will ramp up to an annual production capacity of 2,50,000 vehicles in a phased manner, with infrastructure planned to support production scaling to 5,00,000 vehicles per year as demand grows.

With a significant investment of Rs 779 crore, the facility will serve as the manufacturing hub for Ultraviolette's electric vehicles, led by the Tesseract scooter and Shockwave motorcycle, while supporting the company's expanding portfolio across multiple other motorcycle and scooter segments.

The groundbreaking ceremony follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ultraviolette Automotive and the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder & CEO, Ultraviolette, said, "As India is heading towards an inflection point in electric motorcycles and the scooter segments are already witnessing good momentum, the BIGGA factory will give us the scale to expand our lines for the Tesseract and other motorcycles. This will support the rising demand in India and Global markets, including the USA, LatAm, and Europe".