CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar r to intervene in what he described as the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and sought
In a representation submitted to the Governor during a meeting at Lok Bhavan on Thursday, Udhayanidhi highlighted alleged police inaction against ruling-party legislators and functionaries, crimes against women and children, missing children and at least nine deaths in police or judicial custody over the past six months.
Among the major issues raised was the alleged sexual harassment of a woman District Collector by ruling-party MLA C Arul Vignesh. The representation alleged that despite the woman officer submitting a complaint to the Chief Secretary on July 31, no action was taken for nearly four months. An FIR was registered only after the matter came up before the Madras High Court, it alleged. It also criticised the Law Minister for publicly describing the issue as a personal matter.
Udhayanidhi urged the Governor to advise the State government to arrest the MLA, preserve digital evidence and transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an independent and time-bound probe.
He also raised allegations that the Deputy Speaker assaulted a citizen who had approached him seeking drinking water and other civic amenities in Thuraiyur. He sought registration of an FIR against the Deputy Speaker and others involved, besides an independent inquiry into the alleged role of the Samayapuram Police Inspector in coercing the victim into recording a video withdrawing his allegations.
The representation also referred to allegations against ruling-party functionaries in Ayanavaram, Karamadai and Alandur.
On the narcotics issue, Udhayanidhi cited the seizure of 137 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam and 71.24 kg of heroin in Chennai by central agencies. He called for a comprehensive investigation into the financial networks, suppliers, storage facilities and maritime trafficking routes behind the consignments, including possible involvement of ruling-party functionaries and government officials.
He sought coordinated investigations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought in wherever links to terror financing or foreign networks emerge. He also urged the Union government to recommend Enforcement Directorate action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
Further, Udhayanidhi asked the Governor to seek a comprehensive report from the Chief Minister under the Constitution on the law and order situation since June 2026, including details of action taken in the incidents cited in the representation.
Other demands included a dedicated mechanism to trace missing children, mandatory reporting of custodial deaths to the National Human Rights Commission within 24 hours, and the operationalisation of the State Security Commission and Police Complaints Authority in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions in the Prakash Singh case.
He also urged the Governor to keep the Union government informed if the State failed to take appropriate action.