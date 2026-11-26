In a representation submitted to the Governor during a meeting at Lok Bhavan on Thursday, Udhayanidhi highlighted alleged police inaction against ruling-party legislators and functionaries, crimes against women and children, missing children and at least nine deaths in police or judicial custody over the past six months.

Among the major issues raised was the alleged sexual harassment of a woman District Collector by ruling-party MLA C Arul Vignesh. The representation alleged that despite the woman officer submitting a complaint to the Chief Secretary on July 31, no action was taken for nearly four months. An FIR was registered only after the matter came up before the Madras High Court, it alleged. It also criticised the Law Minister for publicly describing the issue as a personal matter.

Udhayanidhi urged the Governor to advise the State government to arrest the MLA, preserve digital evidence and transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an independent and time-bound probe.