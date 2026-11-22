1. TN govt set to shortlist families for 3 free LPG refills a year from Pongal

Tamil Nadu is likely to begin identifying households for a scheme that will provide three free cooking gas refills a year from Pongal.

2. Tamil Nadu moves SC seeking review of its order permitting lighting of lamp at Deepathoon

The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court seeking review of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp on November 24 as a one-time measure at Deepathoon, a stone pillar atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

3. Tiruvannamalai temple issues 3,000 free passes for Karthigai Deepam

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) has issued 3,000 free online entry passes for the Bharani Deepam and Maha Deepam ceremonies at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai on November 24, marking a departure from the paid-ticket system followed in previous years.

4. Kasimedu fish market wears deserted look as indefinite strike enters fourth day

Kasimedu fish market wore a deserted look on Sunday as the indefinite strike by mechanised boat fishermen entered its fourth day, disrupting fish supplies and pushing prices up by more than 50% across Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

5. Palaniswami slams state govt over dismissal of Cauvery petitions in SC

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that its failure to mount an effective legal battle led to the Supreme Court dismissing two interlocutory applications filed by the state on the Cauvery water dispute

6. Udhayanidhi demands immediate drought relief for Delta farmers amid crop loss

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday urged the ruling TVK government to immediately and transparently assess crop damage in the Cauvery Delta and announce drought relief, alleging that its water-release management left farmers in distress.

7. Indian-origin Navdeep Bains elected as Ontario Liberal party leader

Navdeep Bains, a former Canadian minister of Indian origin, has been elected as the new leader of the Liberal Party in Ontario, pledging to focus on getting the party in shape for the next election.

8. Real Madrid chief Perez promises free streaming of UEFA club matches in India from 2027

Football fans in India could get free access to some of Europe's biggest club competitions from 2027, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez announcing plans to launch a streaming platform in the country in partnership with UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC).