Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay told the Assembly that up to 1.30 crore families could benefit and that the government would credit the cost of the refills directly to their bank accounts.

The scheme, called ‘Annapurani Super 6’, stems from an Assembly election promise by CM Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to provide six free domestic LPG cylinders a year.

Announcing the first phase in the Assembly, CM Vijay said the government would initially cover the cost of three refills per household each year, beginning with the Pongal festival in January.