Of the total allocation, 1,000 passes are for Bharani Deepam and 2,000 for Maha Deepam. The quota has been divided equally between residents of Tiruvannamalai district and devotees from other districts, with 500 local and 500 outstation passes for Bharani Deepam, and 1,000 each for Maha Deepam.

According to the HR&CE department, beneficiaries were selected through an automated computerised lottery to ensure transparency. Those selected have received SMS messages containing links to download their electronic passes. They must produce the e-pass and Aadhaar card for verification at the temple entrance on the day of the ceremonies.

The initiative, introduced for the first time, aims to provide local residents and devotees from other districts equal opportunities to witness the ceremonies. In previous years, online tickets for the two events cost Rs 500 and Rs 600.