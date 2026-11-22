The platform is also expected to offer exclusive content, personalised communication and membership programmes, allowing clubs to build closer relationships with supporters beyond match broadcasts.

Explaining the potential of the initiative, Perez cited the example of a 15-year-old Real Madrid supporter in Mumbai who currently watches the Spanish club's matches through unauthorised websites, often in poor picture quality.

"Imagine a 15-year-old boy in Mumbai who currently watches Real Madrid matches whenever and however he can, often through pirated websites and with poor picture quality. He will now be able to watch them for free, legally and in the best possible quality," he said.

Perez said the platform would also allow clubs to identify and engage with supporters who have followed them from a distance, offering them exclusive access and opportunities to become part of their respective fan communities.

"For the first time, Real Madrid will know that he exists. We will be able to communicate with him directly, offer him exclusive content featuring his idols, wish him on his birthday, invite him to become part of our Madridista programme and, who knows, perhaps welcome him to the Santiago Bernabeu one day," he added.