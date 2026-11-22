CHENNAI: Kasimedu fish market wore a deserted look on Sunday as the indefinite strike by mechanised boat fishermen entered its fourth day, disrupting fish supplies and pushing prices up by more than 50% across Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.
The fishermen have been staging a continuous protest with black flags at the Kasimedu fishing harbour, pressing the government to fulfil several demands, including the immediate release of eight mechanised fishing boats belonging to Kasimedu fishermen that were detained off the Andhra Pradesh coast.
A contempt of court petition related to the issue is scheduled to come up for hearing on November 24.
They have also demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of fishermen who died after being caught in Cyclone Murasu, along with government jobs for one member of each bereaved family.
With the strike continuing, more than 800 mechanised fishing boats at the Kasimedu harbour remain anchored without venturing into the sea. The daily arrival of nearly 100 tonnes of seafood has been affected, resulting in a significant shortage of fish in the market.
Amid the reduced arrivals, women vendors have been selling fish from existing stocks. However, the market, which usually witnesses heavy crowds on Sundays, remained largely deserted due to the ongoing protest.
The Chennai Mechanised Boat Fishermen Welfare Association has said that the strike will continue until their demands are met.