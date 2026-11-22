The fishermen have been staging a continuous protest with black flags at the Kasimedu fishing harbour, pressing the government to fulfil several demands, including the immediate release of eight mechanised fishing boats belonging to Kasimedu fishermen that were detained off the Andhra Pradesh coast.

A contempt of court petition related to the issue is scheduled to come up for hearing on November 24.

They have also demanded compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of fishermen who died after being caught in Cyclone Murasu, along with government jobs for one member of each bereaved family.