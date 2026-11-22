CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately conduct a transparent field survey of withered crops in the Cauvery delta region and announce drought relief for affected farmers without delay.
In a post of 'X', Udhayanidhi criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the ruling administration, alleging that poor water management and a focus on publicity had led to severe agricultural distress in the delta region.
The DMK leader stated that the Kuruvai crop failed earlier because the government did not open the Mettur Dam on the customary date of June 12.
Furthermore, he accused the TVK government of "ignoring" the pleas of farmers and opposition parties, including the DMK, regarding the timely release of water for the samba crop cultivation.
According to Udhayanidhi, the premature release of water on September 1, driven by what he termed an obsession with social media reels and publicity, has resulted in a severe water shortage now, leaving standing crops to wither.
The former Deputy Chief Minister noted that his party had warned the government twice over the past two months about the impending crisis and the need for precautionary measures.
He alleged that the administration's refusal to heed suggestions from the opposition had left farmers in distress.
Recalling the government's earlier unfulfilled promise of a complete crop loan waiver, the DMK leader demanded that the administration refrain from deceiving farmers again.
He called upon the chief minister to look beyond "publicity opportunities" and ensure immediate financial relief to wipe away the tears of the farming community.