In a post of 'X', Udhayanidhi criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and the ruling administration, alleging that poor water management and a focus on publicity had led to severe agricultural distress in the delta region.

The DMK leader stated that the Kuruvai crop failed earlier because the government did not open the Mettur Dam on the customary date of June 12.

Furthermore, he accused the TVK government of "ignoring" the pleas of farmers and opposition parties, including the DMK, regarding the timely release of water for the samba crop cultivation.