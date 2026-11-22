The top court, however, stayed portions of the judgement that upheld the direction to restore the practice of lighting the lamp at Deepathoon.

The apex court said the lighting of the lamp shall be undertaken exclusively by a team of persons authorised by the Devasthanam.

"The composition and number of such persons shall be settled by the District Collector, Madurai, in consultation with the Temple Executive Officer, the Archaeological Survey of India and the Commissioner of Police, Madurai.

"The District Collector, Madurai, shall act as the nodal officer for coordination and supervision of the arrangements. The Commissioner of Police, Madurai, shall ensure adequate police protection and regulation of access," the bench said.

It further directed that the Union of India, through the competent authority, shall examine and facilitate the deployment of an appropriate contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force, if required.

"No member of the general public shall accompany the authorised team to the Deepathoon. No procession, public congregation, demonstration, slogan-raising or activity extraneous to the ceremonial lighting of the lamp shall be permitted at the site. Access to the 'Deepathoon' shall remain confined to the authorised persons and such officials as may be necessary for supervision and security," the bench said.

The top court ordered that the district administration, in consultation with the authorities concerned, shall settle the timing, route of access, duration and other incidental arrangements, keeping in view the requirements of public safety, fire prevention, archaeological protection and maintenance of peace.

"The authorised team shall leave the site immediately upon completion of the ceremony, without leaving behind any temporary article or installation.

"The Archaeological Survey of India shall prescribe appropriate conditions for the protection and preservation of the monument and its surroundings," it said.

"The ceremony shall be undertaken strictly in accordance with the applicable statutory requirements. No excavation, construction, structural alteration, permanent installation or damage to any monument, religious structure or property shall be permitted," it added.