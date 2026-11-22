CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Tamil Nadu government, alleging that its failure to mount an effective legal battle led to the Supreme Court dismissing two interlocutory applications filed by the state on the Cauvery water dispute.
In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Palaniswami stated that reports indicate the Apex court dismissed both petitions with a single word, "Dismissed".
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two pleas of the Tamil Nadu government seeking a direction to Karnataka for the release of 11 thousand million cubic (TMC) feet of Cauvery river water.
Attaching select pages of the judgment in his post, he claimed the Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, appeared unaware of the development and questioned on which page of the ruling dispensation's "victory model" book this setback would feature.
Accusing the state government of "inaction", the AIADMK leader stated that the government neither convenes an all-party meeting on the Cauvery issue, nor holds discussions with its ally, the Congress party, nor conducts a proper legal fight.
He further criticised the chief minister for posing for photographs in New Delhi along with his Karnataka counterpart without uttering a single word of condemnation against the latter's stance opposing Tamil Nadu's interests.
Highlighting the agrarian crisis in the delta region, Palaniswami pointed out that the 'Kuruvai' cultivation had already been ruined due to the inability to open the Mettur Dam for irrigation on the customary date of June 12.
The AIADMK leader warned that the upcoming 'Samba' cultivation is now also under threat as Karnataka has declined to release the full quantum of rightful water, blaming the Vijay-led government for its inability to secure the state's share.
Palaniswami also questioned why the TN CM, "who found time in Delhi to listen and laugh at stories about Sonia Gandhi’s family, could not spare a moment to discuss the plight of Tamil Nadu's farmers".
Alleging that the ruling dispensation was playing with the livelihoods of farmers and the fundamental rights of the state, Palaniswami claimed that late chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, and he himself, struggled to secure the state's water rights in Cauvery.
Palaniswami stated, "Without water, there is no paddy; without paddy, there are no citizens. Do not push the people to a state where they are forced to ask, if there are no citizens, what is the need for a ruler?".