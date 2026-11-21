1. Investment data leak row: Keerthana takes dig at Nara Lokesh, says execution matters more

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Keerthana on Saturday appeared to take a veiled swipe at Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh amid the controversy over the alleged leak of investment-related information from the state, saying faster execution of investment commitments was more important than quick responses to investors.

2. Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting issue: TN consulting legal experts on SC ruling, says Nirmalkumar; AIADMK, BJP hail SC order; VCK opposes move

The opposition AIADMK on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court's judgment permitting the lighting of a traditional lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill on Karthigai Deepam, saying "justice has prevailed", while ruling TVK's ally VCK staunchly opposed it, setting off a sharp political standoff over religious custom and public harmony, ahead of the November 24 ritual.

3. Bird flu outbreak alert: Central team visits Cuddalore

A central government team undertook an inspection in the district on Saturday to review the control measures and steps to prevent the Avian influenza from spreading to humans.

4. Declare Cauvery Delta drought-hit, pay Rs 40,000 per acre relief: PMK chief Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately declare the Cauvery delta districts as drought-affected and provide compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to farmers whose 'Samba and Thaladi' crops were withering due to acute water scarcity.

5. Madurai Tanishq 15 crore heist: Prime accused re-enacts crime, remanded to prison

6. Manipur: 13 die after consuming spurious liquor in Chandel district, over 300 hospitalised

At least 13 people have died, and more than 300 have been hospitalised since November 18 after they consumed spurious liquor in Manipur's Chandel district, police said on Saturday.