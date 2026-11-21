DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (November 21, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Investment data leak row: Keerthana takes dig at Nara Lokesh, says execution matters more
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Keerthana on Saturday appeared to take a veiled swipe at Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh amid the controversy over the alleged leak of investment-related information from the state, saying faster execution of investment commitments was more important than quick responses to investors.
2. Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting issue: TN consulting legal experts on SC ruling, says Nirmalkumar; AIADMK, BJP hail SC order; VCK opposes move
The opposition AIADMK on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court's judgment permitting the lighting of a traditional lamp atop the Thirupparankundram hill on Karthigai Deepam, saying "justice has prevailed", while ruling TVK's ally VCK staunchly opposed it, setting off a sharp political standoff over religious custom and public harmony, ahead of the November 24 ritual.
3. Bird flu outbreak alert: Central team visits Cuddalore
A central government team undertook an inspection in the district on Saturday to review the control measures and steps to prevent the Avian influenza from spreading to humans.
4. Declare Cauvery Delta drought-hit, pay Rs 40,000 per acre relief: PMK chief Anbumani
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately declare the Cauvery delta districts as drought-affected and provide compensation of Rs 40,000 per acre to farmers whose 'Samba and Thaladi' crops were withering due to acute water scarcity.
5. Madurai Tanishq 15 crore heist: Prime accused re-enacts crime, remanded to prison
6. Manipur: 13 die after consuming spurious liquor in Chandel district, over 300 hospitalised
At least 13 people have died, and more than 300 have been hospitalised since November 18 after they consumed spurious liquor in Manipur's Chandel district, police said on Saturday.
7. US court dispatches summonses to Doval, Goel in Pannun case
A US court has dispatched summonses to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing Director Samant Goel in connection with a case involving Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
8. Maharashtra govt to charge agricultural rates for land deals involving gaushalas
9. Rahul hits patient ton, Gill misses one by whisker as India score 486/4 on Day 3
Ever-dependable KL Rahul played the role of an enabler with a patient 13th hundred, laying the foundation for skipper Shubman Gill to go hammer and tongs before missing his century by just two runs as India finished the third day's play at a commanding 486 for 4 against New Zealand in the opening Test here on Saturday.
10. Ballistic missile attack on Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine kills 2, wounds scores
A Russian strike on the centre of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown, Kryvyi Rih, killed two people and wounded 60 others, local officials said Saturday.