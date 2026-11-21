India now lead by 118 runs but would want to extend their advantage further by lunch on the fourth day.

In between, young Devdutt Padikkal (80 off 175 balls) missed out on a third consecutive Test century but not before adding 165 runs for the second wicket with Rahul (136 off 290 balls). All of this came after Yashasvi Jaiswal's terrific 85 off 89 balls on the second evening.

While Rahul's was an old-fashioned Test knock, built on determination and watertight defensive technique, Gill (98 off 146 balls) was ready to take the bull by the horns, playing cuts and pulls with great ferocity before getting bowled by Jacob Duffy in the last over of the day.

His pulled six off Duffy (1/180 in 29 overs) got him to his half-century and also gave India the first-innings lead.

When Glenn Phillips was reintroduced, Gill effortlessly lofted him for a six over long-off and then used his feet to on-drive him for a boundary.

Gill's innings underlined India's determination not to bat in the fourth innings as they look to build a big lead, leaving themselves at least

four and a half sessions to bowl out the Black Caps.

Rahul had become a trifle slow towards the end, and Gill needed to play a clutch knock to drive home the advantage. He couldn't have asked for a better ally than Rishabh Pant (55 batting off 62 balls), who pulled Duffy for two successive sixes into the grass embankments at deep fine leg.

Pant charged down the track to Duffy and hit a tennis-style forehand shot towards deep mid-wicket to complete his 22nd half-century in Test cricket. The duo added 100 runs for the fourth wicket.

For New Zealand, Duffy had a Test match he would like to forget in a hurry after struggling to find the right length throughout his spell. When he gave width, Gill cut him to pieces. When he dug it in short, the pacer was imperiously pulled. When Nathan Smith strayed onto the pads, the on-drive came naturally.

Rahul was once again solid, playing in the manner he knows best. There were liberal sprinklings of singles and twos apart from the nine boundaries and a six that he hit over long-on off spinner Glenn Phillips.