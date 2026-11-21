WELLINGTON: Ever-dependable KL Rahul played the role of an enabler with a patient 13th hundred, laying the foundation for skipper Shubman Gill to go hammer and tongs before missing his century by just two runs as India finished the third day's play at a commanding 486 for 4 against New Zealand in the opening Test here on Saturday.
India now lead by 118 runs but would want to extend their advantage further by lunch on the fourth day.
In between, young Devdutt Padikkal (80 off 175 balls) missed out on a third consecutive Test century but not before adding 165 runs for the second wicket with Rahul (136 off 290 balls). All of this came after Yashasvi Jaiswal's terrific 85 off 89 balls on the second evening.
While Rahul's was an old-fashioned Test knock, built on determination and watertight defensive technique, Gill (98 off 146 balls) was ready to take the bull by the horns, playing cuts and pulls with great ferocity before getting bowled by Jacob Duffy in the last over of the day.
His pulled six off Duffy (1/180 in 29 overs) got him to his half-century and also gave India the first-innings lead.
When Glenn Phillips was reintroduced, Gill effortlessly lofted him for a six over long-off and then used his feet to on-drive him for a boundary.
Gill's innings underlined India's determination not to bat in the fourth innings as they look to build a big lead, leaving themselves at least
four and a half sessions to bowl out the Black Caps.
Rahul had become a trifle slow towards the end, and Gill needed to play a clutch knock to drive home the advantage. He couldn't have asked for a better ally than Rishabh Pant (55 batting off 62 balls), who pulled Duffy for two successive sixes into the grass embankments at deep fine leg.
Pant charged down the track to Duffy and hit a tennis-style forehand shot towards deep mid-wicket to complete his 22nd half-century in Test cricket. The duo added 100 runs for the fourth wicket.
For New Zealand, Duffy had a Test match he would like to forget in a hurry after struggling to find the right length throughout his spell. When he gave width, Gill cut him to pieces. When he dug it in short, the pacer was imperiously pulled. When Nathan Smith strayed onto the pads, the on-drive came naturally.
Rahul was once again solid, playing in the manner he knows best. There were liberal sprinklings of singles and twos apart from the nine boundaries and a six that he hit over long-on off spinner Glenn Phillips.
He got good support from the 6-foot-2-inch Padikkal, who played several cuts on the rise en route to his second half-century in Tests.
It only helped that the Basin Reserve pitch, barring the first session on Day 1, has turned out to be a batting beauty, something every batter playing this match would vouch for.
As far as Rahul was concerned, the best shot of the day came when he danced down the track to loft Phillips for a six and move into the 90s.
It was in the post-lunch session that he tapped the ball and scampered through for a single to complete his 13th Test century.
Rahul also became only the fourth India batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin and Rahul Dravid to score a Test hundred in all the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) nations.
Padikkal must also be lauded for showing composure and good temperament on the second morning as he waited for the loose deliveries. After completing his fifty, he had slowed down a bit, but by then the Bengaluru duo had completed the groundwork for a massive first-innings score.
He was finally removed by Kyle Jamieson with a beauty that came in with the angle, beating the outside edge of his bat.
Once Gill came in, he upped the ante straightaway as 91 runs were added, with Rahul's contribution being negligible. After Rahul was bowled while playing on, Pant and Gill literally took the mickey out of the New Zealand attack.