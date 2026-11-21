A confirmed H5N1 avian influenza outbreak and containment alert is currently active in Cuddalore district. Following lab confirmation of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1) on November 13, the Tamil Nadu Department of Animal Husbandry and the Directorate of Public Health intensified containment operations in Cuddalore and stepped up statewide surveillance across major poultry hubs like Namakkal. A central team also arrived in Cuddalore to inspect the affected areas.

The virus has affected areas near Kullanchavadi, including Kattiyankuppam and coastal regions like Nadukattu and Thyagavalli. Approximately one lakh chickens have died or were culled as a precautionary measure.

To contain the bird flu outbreak, authorities have implemented several strict measures in the affected areas, including culling and disposal. Affected poultry farms have been declared restricted zones and warning signs have been displayed, and a three-month ban on raising chickens has been imposed in these areas.

On the epicentre and timeline, sources said sudden bird deaths were first reported on October 30 at a farm in Thamanampatti village. Samples sent from a poultry farm in Kattiyankuppam village (Kurinjipadi taluk) tested positive for H5N1 at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal on November 13.

Over 35,600 birds died across 15 affected farms before confirmation. Authorities launched culling operations within a 1-km radius of the infected premises alongside deep burial and sanitisation.