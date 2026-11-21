"The average lifespan of Samba and Thaladi crops is 120 to 125 days and with most crops currently at the 40-to-50-day stage, it was impossible to sustain them through manual watering for the next 70 to 80 days," he said, adding that only substantial rainfall in the coming days and water release from Mettur in December and January can salvage the harvest.

Noting that having already missed out on 'Kuruvai' cultivation due to lack of water, farmers have spent Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per acre on the current 'Samba' season by borrowing money at high interest rates, Anbumani said, "If these crops fail, farmers will be pushed into an irrecoverable debt trap".

To rescue delta farmers from this crisis, the PMK leader demanded that the government dispatch an official team to assess the damage, declare the Cauvery irrigation districts as drought-hit, disburse Rs 40,000 per acre as relief, waive land tax and all other levies, and grant a complete waiver of all pending crop loans.