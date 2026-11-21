"The VCK does not agree with this stance of the Supreme Court in the slightest. We completely oppose it. Our stance is that this should not be implemented. At the same time, since the district Collector or higher officials have been pushed into a predicament where they cannot defy the Supreme Court's directive, we had mentioned in our statement that if they proceed to implement it, the government must remain extremely cautious. However, I regret that the statement was phrased in a way that implied the lamp could be lit on the stone pillar," he said.

This was stated solely by anticipating the practical possibilities and nothing else. Specifically, this remark was made out of concern that it should not give room for celebratory victory violence by religious fanatic mobs.

"Therefore, I wish to clarify to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal cadres, who are the very life of my life, and to our well-wishing allied forces not to misunderstand this negatively. I also request that you pay no heed to the distorted narratives being spread against us as usual", he said.

CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam criticised the Supreme Court’s interim order, calling it "condemnable."

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition against the court's decision allowing the lamp to be lit only once.

Social Justice Minister Vanni Arasu questioned the ruling, describing it as "confusing and unacceptable".

He maintained that this issue should have been handled as a civil case.

Speaking to reporters here, Vanni Arasu said the verdict is not acceptable as it creates confusion and contended that the court's decision, which suggests lighting lamps in multiple places, deviated from the core issue of whether the pillar is intended for lamps or not.