IMPHAL: At least 13 people have died, and more than 300 have been hospitalised since November 18 after they consumed spurious liquor in Manipur's Chandel district, police said on Saturday.
The patients are mostly from Chakpikarong and surrounding areas in the hill district, and have been admitted to several medical facilities in Imphal, including JNIMS, RIMS, Shija and Babina hospitals.
"Thirteen people have been reported dead till 9 pm on Friday, while 346 patients have been admitted to hospitals due to suspected methanol poisoning, as they consumed spurious liquor," an official told PTI.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the Shija Hospital and Babina Hospital on Friday afternoon to assess the situation and meet patients undergoing treatment at the two facilities.
In a social media post, Singh said, "Visited Shija Hospitals at Lamphelpat, and Babina Hospital at Sajiwa, today (on Friday) to enquire about the health condition of the persons undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor from Chakpikarong area in Chandel district."
The Chandel district administration has intensified emergency response measures, and a team has been constituted for coordinated monitoring of the situation, an official notification said.
Four rapid response teams, equipped with adequate medicines and oxygen supplies, have been deployed in the district, the official said.
"Over 140 patients were admitted to Shija Hospital and over 41 patients at Babina Hospital. The death toll has touched 11 during the last 48 hours. The patients are undergoing medical evaluation and treatment under the close supervision of the doctors," the CM said on Friday.
A medical team, led by a specialist in general medicine, along with essential medicines, has left for the Chandel district to strengthen on-ground treatment and response, he said, adding, "The government will conduct an enquiry, and the culprits will be punished."
Shija Hospitals Joint Managing Director Chetan K told reporters that the patients admitted to the facility reported symptoms of dizziness, stomach pain and other complications.
"Some patients are also undergoing hemodialysis", he added.
A JNIMS doctor said, "Many of the hospitalised include individuals who had consumed local liquor and had come to the hospital due to fear."
Shija Hospitals also said that "over 312 patients (have been) attended (to) till now due to methanol poisoning."
Preliminary reports suggest that the suspected contaminated alcohol was purchased from Sugnu in Kakching district.
Chandel constituency MLA SS Olish said arrangements were being made to bring more patients to Imphal, and she had requested the chief minister to look into the situation.
She said, "I have spoken personally to CM Yumnam Khemchand, and requested him to look into the situation affecting Chandel. He agreed willingly and has visited the patients at Shija Hospitals and will visit Babina later."
"Moreover, party workers, especially in Chakpikarong, are working constantly, arranging vehicles to bring patients to Imphal", she added.
Bishnupur, Senapati, Kakching and Thoubal district administrations have issued separate public advisories, requesting people "to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful or unverified origin."