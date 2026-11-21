The patients are mostly from Chakpikarong and surrounding areas in the hill district, and have been admitted to several medical facilities in Imphal, including JNIMS, RIMS, Shija and Babina hospitals.

"Thirteen people have been reported dead till 9 pm on Friday, while 346 patients have been admitted to hospitals due to suspected methanol poisoning, as they consumed spurious liquor," an official told PTI.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the Shija Hospital and Babina Hospital on Friday afternoon to assess the situation and meet patients undergoing treatment at the two facilities.

In a social media post, Singh said, "Visited Shija Hospitals at Lamphelpat, and Babina Hospital at Sajiwa, today (on Friday) to enquire about the health condition of the persons undergoing treatment after consuming spurious liquor from Chakpikarong area in Chandel district."

The Chandel district administration has intensified emergency response measures, and a team has been constituted for coordinated monitoring of the situation, an official notification said.