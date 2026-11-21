A 7-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were killed in the attack Friday night on the city in central Ukraine, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city administration, wrote on Telegram. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration, said 60 people were wounded, including six children.

The strike caused four fires and damaged about 25 apartment buildings, a hospital, schools and an industrial facility, as well as businesses and vehicles, Vilkul said.

The attack fits the pattern of Moscow's heavy responses to eye-catching Ukrainian attacks, such as the ones this week on the Kerch Bridge linking Russia to illegally annexed Crimea.

The missile attack came hours after two Russian missiles and a suspected drone came down in Poland, in what its prime minister said was likely a provocation timed to coincide with European military exercises in his country for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine.

European troops were taking part Friday in an unprecedented two-week military exercise that began November 9 in southeastern Poland. Forces are preparing for a possible postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilise the country and rebuild its military. European countries previously have expressed alarm at what they deem to be Russia's attempts to destabilise the continent.