CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Keerthana on Saturday appeared to take a veiled swipe at Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh amid the controversy over the alleged leak of investment-related information from the state, saying faster execution of investment commitments was more important than quick responses to investors.
"Fast responses are good but faster execution? Even better!" she posted on X, while announcing the second edition of the VETTRI Investment & Conversion Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on November 25.
Keerthana said the state's focus was on investment commitments, conversion milestones, projects taking shape on the ground and jobs created.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the government was committed to translating investment commitments into tangible outcomes and delivering results on the ground, she said.
Minutes after Keerthana's post, Lokesh took to X to highlight Andhra Pradesh's industrial execution record. He claimed that Asia's largest beverage plant, with 10 production lines, had gone from groundbreaking to commissioning in just 12 months.
"Which plant is this? BIG unveil: 5 PM today!" he posted, describing it as an example of the state's "#SpeedOfDoingBusiness". He did not name the company or the location of the facility in his post.
The exchange comes amid a controversy in Tamil Nadu over allegations that former employees of Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state's investment promotion agency, had shared confidential information relating to prospective investors with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh had earlier taken a sarcastic swipe at the controversy, describing Andhra Pradesh's "top-secret investment strategy" as responding to investors on the same day and inviting other states to follow it.
Later Guidance Tamil Nadu clarified on the reports of mass resignation and termed employee attrition as a normal organisational phenomenon.