"Fast responses are good but faster execution? Even better!" she posted on X, while announcing the second edition of the VETTRI Investment & Conversion Conclave 2026, scheduled to be held on November 25.

Keerthana said the state's focus was on investment commitments, conversion milestones, projects taking shape on the ground and jobs created.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, the government was committed to translating investment commitments into tangible outcomes and delivering results on the ground, she said.

Minutes after Keerthana's post, Lokesh took to X to highlight Andhra Pradesh's industrial execution record. He claimed that Asia's largest beverage plant, with 10 production lines, had gone from groundbreaking to commissioning in just 12 months.