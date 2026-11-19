1. VS Babu, who unseated Stalin in Kolathur, dies after prolonged illness

VS Babu, the TVK legislator who stunned the DMK by defeating its president M K Stalin in his Kolathur stronghold in the 2026 Assembly election, died at a private hospital here on Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 75.

2. Cyclone Akvan moves at 17 kmph ahead of Nov 20 landfall; yellow alert for several TN districts on Nov 23, 24

Severe cyclonic storm Akvan continued its northward movement over the westcentral Bay of Bengal on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting it to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts by noon on November 20 (tomorrow).

3. Karnataka takes exception to TN Minister Vanni Arasu ‘chasing’ tiger, elephant in reserved forest

4. Health ministry proposes amendment to drug rules to bring antimicrobials under regulatory oversight

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed bringing antimicrobials under the Central regulatory framework applicable to new drugs to strengthen oversight of their quality, safety and efficacy and address antimicrobial resistance.

5. Gold prices fall below Rs 96,000 per sovereign in Chennai; lowest since November 2025

Gold prices in the city fell by Rs 1,880 per sovereign on Thursday (November 19), taking the price of the precious metal below the Rs 96,000 mark.

6. Malaysia to end visa-free entry to Indians from Jan 1, 2027

Malaysia is ending its visa-free access for Indian nationals from January 1, 2027, the Immigration Department of Malaysia has announced.

7. Six killed, one injured as car falls into canal in Bihar

Six people, including three minors, died and one was injured after a car in which they were travelling fell into a canal in Bihar's Araria district, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred late on Wednesday on the Bidi bridge under the Tarabari Police Station limits when the driver apparently lost control of the car and the vehicle plunged into the canal, a statement issued by the Araria SP said.

8. Goa: 11-year-old boy booked under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl

9. Indian hockey team begins NZ tour with a gritty 3-2 win

10. Top UN court says Myanmar forces killed 10,000 Rohingya as it rules on genocide allegations

The top United Nations court said Thursday that evidence shows Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya during 2017 military operations.