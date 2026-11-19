CHENNAI: Severe cyclonic storm Akvan continued its northward movement over the westcentral Bay of Bengal on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting it to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts by noon on November 20 (tomorrow).
In its latest bulletin issued on Thursday morning, the IMD said the system moved northwards at a speed of 15 kmph during the previous six hours and lay centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am.
The storm was about 590 km east-northeast of Chennai, 420 km east-southeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh, 400 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 490 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha and 550 km south of Puri in Odisha.
The system is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20.
In a major departure from earlier projections, the IMD yesterday had downgraded its landfall intensity forecast from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. The expected wind speeds have also been revised downwards. The system is now likely to make landfall with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, against the earlier forecast of 120-130 kmph, gusting to 145 kmph.
Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, had initially forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Chennai and Tiruvallur on November 19, but subsequently revised its forecast to mainly dry weather over most parts of Tamil Nadu, including on November 20. However, isolated light rain is likely over the Ghat areas of the Western Ghats districts on November 20. Squally winds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are also likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on these two days, the RMC added in Wednesday's bulletin.
On November 21, isolated light rain is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, the Ghat areas of the Western Ghats districts and Karaikal.
On November 22, moderate rain is forecast at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with light rain likely over adjoining districts.
Yellow alert for several TN districts on Nov 23, 24: RMC
Rainfall activity is expected to increase on November 23 and 24, with the RMC issuing a yellow alert (6-11 cm) for both days. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, besides Karaikal, on November 23, and on Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal areas on November 24.
Meanwhile, on November 23, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Dindigul districts, besides Puducherry.
On November 24, these districts will receive moderate showers with thunderstorms and lightning: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari districts and Puducherry.