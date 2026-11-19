Rain forecast for Tamil Nadu for next few days

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, had initially forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Chennai and Tiruvallur on November 19, but subsequently revised its forecast to mainly dry weather over most parts of Tamil Nadu, including on November 20. However, isolated light rain is likely over the Ghat areas of the Western Ghats districts on November 20. Squally winds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are also likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on these two days, the RMC added in Wednesday's bulletin.

On November 21, isolated light rain is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, the Ghat areas of the Western Ghats districts and Karaikal.

On November 22, moderate rain is forecast at isolated places over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with light rain likely over adjoining districts.

Yellow alert for several TN districts on Nov 23, 24: RMC

Rainfall activity is expected to increase on November 23 and 24, with the RMC issuing a yellow alert (6-11 cm) for both days. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places over Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts, besides Karaikal, on November 23, and on Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, and Karaikal areas on November 24.

Meanwhile, on November 23, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at a few places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Dindigul districts, besides Puducherry.

On November 24, these districts will receive moderate showers with thunderstorms and lightning: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari districts and Puducherry.