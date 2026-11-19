The finding came early in a three-hour session to read out the International Court of Justice's decision on whether Myanmar committed genocide in a brutal offensive against the Rohingya nearly a decade ago. The violence forced hundreds of thousands of the mainly minority Muslims to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh.

“The court finds that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, perpetrated widespread acts of sexual violence, as well as acts of extreme violence against children, and attacked fleeing Rohingya,” the World Court President Yuji Iwasawa said in a packed Great Hall of Justice.

The reading of the 15-judge court's decision is expected to take three hours.

The Muslim-majority African nation of Gambia launched the proceedings at the International Court of Justice in 2019, asking it to rule that Myanmar has breached the 1948 Genocide Convention, order the nation to end any illegal activities targeting the Rohingya and ensure those responsible for genocide are punished.

Myanmar has defended its military campaign, calling it a legitimate counterterrorism operation that did not amount to genocide.