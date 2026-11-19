The accident occurred late on Wednesday on the Bidi bridge under the Tarabari Police Station limits when the driver apparently lost control of the car and the vehicle plunged into the canal, a statement issued by the Araria SP said.

A police team rushed to the spot and took all seven occupants of the car to the Araria Sadar Hospital, where six of them were declared dead, the statement said.

One person is undergoing treatment at the hospital, and his family members have arrived there, it said.

The deceased were identified as Yash Kumar (16), Saurabh Kumar (15), Aditya Aman (20), Munna Kumar (22), Aryan (15) and driver Kundan Yadav (28), all residents of Thumha village under the Pipra Police Station limits of Supaul district.