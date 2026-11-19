Babu breathed his last at MGM Healthcare at 2.24 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since September 9, when he was admitted with a respiratory ailment and placed under intensive medical care.

Despite sustained treatment and respiratory support, his condition remained a cause for concern. Although hospital bulletins issued in September initially described his condition as stable and subsequently reported clinical improvement, he continued to remain under close medical supervision. His condition later deteriorated despite comprehensive medical management and the efforts of a multidisciplinary clinical team, the hospital said in a statement. “He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away on November 19, at 2.24 hours,” the statement said.

A grassroots politician who rose through the DMK ranks, Babu served as the party’s Chennai (North) district secretary and represented Purasawalkam in the Assembly from 2006 to 2011. He was also entrusted with managing Stalin’s campaign when the latter contested from the newly formed Kolathur constituency in 2011. Stalin’s relatively narrow victory was followed by Babu’s removal from the district secretary post, and he was subsequently replaced by P K Sekarbabu.

Babu later joined the AIADMK in 2016 before switching to the TVK in February 2026. The party fielded him against Stalin in Kolathur, turning the contest into one of the most closely watched battles of the election.

In a major political upset, Babu polled 82,997 votes against Stalin’s 74,202, defeating the DMK leader by 8,795 votes and ending his uninterrupted representation of Kolathur since 2011.