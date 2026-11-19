It has proposed an amendment to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, through a draft gazette notification dated November 6, seeking to include antimicrobials in the definition of new drug under Rule 2(1)(w)(v).

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major global public health concern and a priority requiring coordinated action, the ministry said.

The G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration also underscored the need to address antimicrobial resistance through a ‘One Health’ approach.

“The proposed amendment has been initiated in view of concerns regarding the grant of manufacturing licences for antimicrobial products without adequate regulatory scrutiny, including the requirement for studies such as bioavailability/bioequivalence and stability studies,” the ministry said.

“The absence of such assessments may affect the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products. Substandard or ineffective antimicrobials can contribute to the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to patient safety,” it added.

The proposed amendment seeks to bring antimicrobials within the regulatory framework applicable to new drugs under the 2019 rules.