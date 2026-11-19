CHENNAI: Indian travellers planning a trip to Malaysia will soon have to obtain a visa before departure, as the country is set to withdraw its visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders from January 1, 2027.
The Malaysian Immigration Department announced the change in a notice issued on November 17, stating that Indian nationals arriving in the country from the effective date would need a valid visa before travelling.
With the revised requirement approaching, Indians planning to visit Malaysia in 2027 can start submitting their visa applications through the MyVISA online portal from December 1, 2026.
But why has Malaysia decided to end the visa exemption, and what other changes should Indian travellers know about? Here is everything you need to know.
When will Malaysia end visa-free entry for Indians?
The visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders will end on December 31, 2026. From January 1, 2027, Indian nationals will have to obtain a valid Malaysian visa before arriving in the country.
The facility had allowed eligible Indian travellers to visit Malaysia for up to 30 days without obtaining a tourist visa.
When can Indians apply for a Malaysian visa?
Indian travellers planning to visit Malaysia from January 2027 can apply for visas through the MyVISA online portal from December 1, 2026.
Applicants should ensure that they complete the application process and obtain the necessary approval before their departure.
Why did Malaysia end visa-free entry for Indians?
The Malaysian Immigration Department has not explicitly stated why it decided against extending the visa exemption. However, the move comes as the country continues to revise its immigration and visa regulations.
1. Expiry of the temporary visa exemption
Malaysia introduced the 30-day visa-free facility to encourage international tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic. The exemption was subsequently extended through 2026 and was scheduled to remain in place until December 31.
Instead of announcing another extension, the Malaysian government has decided to let the facility expire.
2. Advisory against misuse of the visa exemption
In September 2026, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur issued an advisory cautioning Indian nationals against using the visa-free facility to enter Malaysia in search of employment or to overstay.
The advisory clarified that foreign nationals intending to take up paid employment must obtain the appropriate employment pass or Visa With Reference (VDR).
3. Stricter immigration and visa regulations
Malaysia has also introduced several changes to its visa framework, indicating a broader tightening of entry and application procedures.
Since September 1, 2026, the country has restricted Multiple Entry Visas (MEVs) to nationals of 31 eligible countries. These visas are now available for specific travel purposes, including business, medical treatment, wedding tourism and fly-and-cruise travel.
What happens to pending Malaysian visa applications?
The Immigration Department has also introduced a rule concerning incomplete visa applications.
Applications remaining in either the 'New Application' or 'Pending Payment' status for more than seven working days will automatically expire.
The rule, which came into effect on October 1, 2026, applies to all visa applications, including those submitted before September 1, 2026.
Applicants whose applications expire will have to submit fresh applications using the revised visa application form.
Will Malaysian visa application fees be refunded?
No. The Immigration Department has clarified that visa processing fees are non-refundable, irrespective of whether an application is approved or rejected.
Applicants will also not receive refunds if immigration policies change or they alter their travel plans after submitting an application.
The department has further stated that it reserves the right to revise entry requirements in accordance with directives issued by the Malaysian government.
Does Malaysia require travel medical insurance for foreign visitors?
Malaysia has also issued a separate advisory concerning healthcare expenses for international visitors.
In an announcement on November 16, the Immigration Department stated that foreign visitors would have to bear the costs of medical treatment and other healthcare services they receive during their stay.
The department recommended MyTripPass, an inbound travel platform that provides medical insurance and emergency assistance, as a supporting document for Malaysian visa applications.
Travellers are advised to consider medical insurance covering the entire duration of their visit.
What should Indian travellers planning a Malaysia trip do?
With the visa-free facility ending on December 31, 2026, Indian passport holders planning trips from January 1, 2027, should apply for the appropriate visa through the MyVISA portal.
They should also ensure that their applications are completed within the stipulated period, check the latest entry requirements and make arrangements for medical insurance before travelling