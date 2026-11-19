Here are some developments that provide context to the decision:

1. Expiry of the temporary visa exemption

Malaysia introduced the 30-day visa-free facility to encourage international tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic. The exemption was subsequently extended through 2026 and was scheduled to remain in place until December 31.

Instead of announcing another extension, the Malaysian government has decided to let the facility expire.

2. Advisory against misuse of the visa exemption

In September 2026, the Indian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur issued an advisory cautioning Indian nationals against using the visa-free facility to enter Malaysia in search of employment or to overstay.

The advisory clarified that foreign nationals intending to take up paid employment must obtain the appropriate employment pass or Visa With Reference (VDR).

3. Stricter immigration and visa regulations

Malaysia has also introduced several changes to its visa framework, indicating a broader tightening of entry and application procedures.

Since September 1, 2026, the country has restricted Multiple Entry Visas (MEVs) to nationals of 31 eligible countries. These visas are now available for specific travel purposes, including business, medical treatment, wedding tourism and fly-and-cruise travel.