DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 07, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 9 headlines of the day (June 06, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Tamil Nadu to make online property registration mandatory for select documents
The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has announced that its “Anywhere Registration” facility for online document registration will soon become mandatory for select categories of property transactions.
2) Temple darshan fraud triggers statewide digital push
Days after allegations of irregularities surfaced at the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple, a fresh complaint of devotees being duped in the name of “special darshan” has emerged from the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai, prompting the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to fast-track plans for a statewide online ticketing system for temples.
3) DMK rules out alliance with Congress; challenges rivals to local body polls by January
Ruling out any future patch-up with the Congress, senior DMK leader R S Bharathi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the national party, comparing its exit from the alliance to "adultery" and said that the Dravidian major will never welcome back defectors.
4) Stalin questions stability of Vijay Govt as ex-VCK MLA ‘Panaiyur’ M Babu joins DMK
DMK president and former chief minister M K Stalin on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the ruling TVK government, questioning its political stability, even as former VCK MLA ‘Panaiyur’ M Babu joined the DMK in the presence of Stalin at Anna Arivalayam
5) Tamil Nadu: Now, physical education mandatory for students in classes 6 to 12
The Tamil Nadu government has made it mandatory for all schools, including private institutions across the State to conduct physical education classes for the students studying from Class six to 12 from this academic year.
6) Cooking gas gets costlier as domestic LPG price rises by Rs 29 in Chennai
Domestic cooking gas LPG price has been raised by Rs 29 per cylinder, marking the second increase in three months as state-owned fuel retailers continue to grapple with elevated global energy costs.
7) NTA releases NEET-UG 2026 re-exam city intimation slip; test on June 21
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday released the exam city intimation slip for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, scheduled to be held on June 21.
8) 1 dead, 5 wounded in shootings near West Bank, Israel's rescue services say
Assailants launched several shooting attacks close to the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Sunday, killing at least one person and wounding five others, according to Israel's rescue services.
9) India beat Bangladesh 3-1 in final to win SAFF Women's Championships title for sixth time