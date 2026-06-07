DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 07, 2026?

2) Temple darshan fraud triggers statewide digital push

Days after allegations of irregularities surfaced at the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple, a fresh complaint of devotees being duped in the name of “special darshan” has emerged from the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai, prompting the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to fast-track plans for a statewide online ticketing system for temples.