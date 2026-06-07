Temple darshan fraud triggers statewide digital push

CHENNAI: Days after allegations of irregularities surfaced at the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy temple, a fresh complaint of devotees being duped in the name of “special darshan” has emerged from the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai, prompting the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to fast-track plans for a statewide online ticketing system for temples.
Temple authorities said a man allegedly attempted to extort money from devotees from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning, claiming he could arrange expedited darshan at the Tiruvannamalai temple. Officials intervened and questioned him after receiving inputs about the unauthorised collection of money. However, the suspect reportedly fled the spot.
Based on CCTV footage and preliminary inquiries, the temple administration has lodged a police complaint and a search is under way to trace the accused, officials said.
According to a complaint submitted by an Andhra Pradesh devotee, the accused had allegedly collected Rs 1,000 per person promising special darshan arrangements, but failed to facilitate entry even after taking money from the pilgrims. The complainant urged the authorities to initiate legal action and strengthen monitoring mechanisms to prevent such malpractices in future.
The latest episode comes amid heightened scrutiny of temple administration practices following recent controversies at the Tiruchendur temple, where allegations relating to special darshan and crowd management had triggered public debate.
HR&CE officials said the department, acting on instructions from Minister S Ramesh, has intensified measures to streamline crowd management, particularly during weekends when Tiruvannamalai witnesses a heavy inflow of devotees.
In a significant move, the department is also examining the introduction of an online advance booking system for temples across Tamil Nadu within the next few months. Officials said the proposed mechanism would regulate entry based on pre-booked tickets in an effort to curb touts, improve transparency and ensure orderly darshan management.