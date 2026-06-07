Temple darshan fraud triggers statewide digital push

Temple authorities said a man allegedly attempted to extort money from devotees from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning, claiming he could arrange expedited darshan at the Tiruvannamalai temple. Officials intervened and questioned him after receiving inputs about the unauthorised collection of money. However, the suspect reportedly fled the spot.

Based on CCTV footage and preliminary inquiries, the temple administration has lodged a police complaint and a search is under way to trace the accused, officials said.