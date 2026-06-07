DMK rules out alliance with Congress; challenges rivals to local body polls by January

"We are not there in an alliance where Congress is present. I am clarifying that," Bharathi said.

Addressing reporters here, Bharathi also issued a fierce electoral challenge to rivals, daring them to win a single mayor seat in the upcoming local body polls, and demanded the elections be held as early as January.

"In local body elections, people vote only for meritorious candidates. I challenge them: let elections be conducted in six months, say in January. If you can win even a single Mayor post, I will accept your strength. Are Annamalai and others ready to accept this challenge?" Bharathi asked.

Asked about Congress leader Manickam Tagore's critical remarks regarding the DMK's performance and alliance dynamics, Bharathi advised Tagore to self-reflect on his own victory first.