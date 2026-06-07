Tamil Nadu to make online property registration mandatory for select documents

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Registration Department has announced that its “Anywhere Registration” facility for online document registration will soon become mandatory for select categories of property transactions.
The system allows people to register documents online without visiting sub-registrar offices. Applicants can complete the registration process through the department’s website at any time from any location.
According to the statement issued by the department, the new system will initially cover first-sale plot registrations, first-sale flat registrations, Tamil Nadu Housing Board sale deeds, and mortgage and receipt documents related to bank loans.
After verification and approval by the sub-registrar, the digitally signed document will be sent to the applicant’s login account and mobile phone through WhatsApp. Users can later download the registered document from the portal.
The department said members of the public, builders, document writers, banks and lawyers can create individual logins and submit documents online.
As part of the procedure, Aadhaar details of executants, claimants and witnesses must be uploaded. Verification will be carried out through biometric fingerprint or iris authentication linked to UIDAI records.
The department has also listed the technical requirements for online registration, including internet connectivity, a UIDAI-approved biometric fingerprint device, iris scanner and webcam.
Officials said the move was aimed at simplifying document registration procedures and reducing the need for physical visits to registration offices.