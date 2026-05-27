TN to unroll sports initiatives to wean youth off drug menace

The government has noted that youth, especially adolescent, can effectively focus on their studies and achieve academic excellence only when their physical and mental well-being are sound during their school and college years, and is thus formulating action plans to provide a scientifically grounded educational system, which would be part of Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu drive, said a statement from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) on Wednesday.



As the first step, measures have already been taken to encourage children from diverse backgrounds to take up various sports events.

Addressing a meeting attended by senior officials from various departments on Thursday, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna said, “Initiatives are now under way to identify such students and provide them with training grounded in Sports Science, thereby enabling them to participate in—and achieve distinction at—both national and international-level competitions.”



Those who have participated in national or international level events are eligible for government and public sector jobs under the 3 per cent sports quota reservation, he pointed out.