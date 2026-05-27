TN to unroll sports initiatives to wean youth off drug menace

CHENNAI: Seeking to tackle the menace of narcotics that is increasing each passing day, the Youth and Sports Department, and the School Education Department have decided to jointly unroll initiatives to prioritise sports on par with academics for children during their school years.
The government has noted that youth, especially adolescent, can effectively focus on their studies and achieve academic excellence only when their physical and mental well-being are sound during their school and college years, and is thus formulating action plans to provide a scientifically grounded educational system, which would be part of Drugs-Free Tamil Nadu drive, said a statement from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) on Wednesday.
As the first step, measures have already been taken to encourage children from diverse backgrounds to take up various sports events.
Addressing a meeting attended by senior officials from various departments on Thursday, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna said, “Initiatives are now under way to identify such students and provide them with training grounded in Sports Science, thereby enabling them to participate in—and achieve distinction at—both national and international-level competitions.”
Those who have participated in national or international level events are eligible for government and public sector jobs under the 3 per cent sports quota reservation, he pointed out.
Speaking at the meeting, School Education Minister Rajmohan said measures have been taken to mobilise school teachers, parents, and government officials to ensure that school students emerge as physically fit, mentally strong, and self-confident individuals. Mentioning the key role that teachers would play in providing excellent education to school students to foster the youth, the very pillars of the future, he said, “Specifically, steps are being taken to ensure that, in the times ahead, sports are accorded equal importance alongside academic education for students.”
The meeting was attended by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Secretary Kunaldeep Singh Chhabra, Industries Secretary S Vijayakumar, IT and Special Programme Implementation Secretary Pradeep Yadav, School Education Secretary Sandeep Mohan, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Secretary Sajjan Singh R Chavan, and SDAT member-secretary J Meghanatha Reddy among other officials concerned.